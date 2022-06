Leading Multi-branded Hospitality Group Expands Stronghold in Asia with the Introduction of Flagship Brand Banyan Tree, Cassia, Dhawa, and a Fresh New Concept Garrya

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 June 2022 – Banyan Tree Group today announces its expansion into Japan, a frontier location for the global, multi-branded hospitality group. This introduction of four brands marks the Group’s first-ever entry into Japan since its inception in 1994, and further reinforces its stronghold in Asia.