Case registered against cold storage unit for storing unhygienic meat in Lahore

LAHORE: A meat safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of Asif Chiller Store in the nearest police station for storing meat of sick animals.

Meanwhile, the authority discarded 2,500kg of unhygienic meat during the raid in Animal Market (Bakar Mandi) of the provincial metropolis here on Friday.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the meat had been marked with fake stamps of a veterinarian and to be sold at exorbitant prices in the market. He said that butchers can sell only approved veterinary stamp meat of animals.

The team also witnessed the presence of waste and filth of animals in the store during the raid even though the condition of the stored meat was quite unhygienic, he said.

He urged people to always buy fresh meat from an authentic and reliable butcher rather than to buy meat stored earlier. He has appealed to the public to keep an eye on adulteration in the surroundings and to inform PFA in case of witnessed any suspicious activity related to food.

