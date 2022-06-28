Shooting for comedy-drama film ‘Mera Baap Kaun Hai’ directed by Sajan Agarwal started

Over 3 Million Trees Planted on New Hanover Island

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 20

November 2020 – The Joinland Group, a diversified Malaysian

conglomerate of varied business interests, has planted over 3 million trees on

the Papua New Guinea (PNG) island of New Hanover since the inception of its agriculture and forestry venture, the

Central New Hanover Agro-Forestry Project in 2012.

This

milestone achievement is just one of many initiatives that the Joinland Group

has undertaken to ensure the long-term and sustainable socio-economic

development of both the island and its residents — meeting its commitments as a

responsible partner to the island community.

Since

the New Hanover Project began, Joinland Group has planted 2.5 million rubber

trees, 560,000 cocoa trees and 54,000 coconut trees in order to create

sustainable jobs and income for local residents and landowners both now and in

the future.

Commenting

on this achievement Dato’

Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, the founder of Joinland, said, “We are happy to have achieved this tree

planting milestone. Our New Hanover project in Papua New Guinea is benefitting

members of the surrounding communities as the efforts of our labour over

the past eight years are starting to bear fruit. Our goal is to empower

the people of New Hanover and provide opportunities for them to earn

income both in the short and long term.”

Joinland’s New Hanover

Project, which covers a total of 56,592 hectares, was always planned as a

long-term project with several phases designed to contribute to the economic

and social growth of the residents of New Hanover. The first phase, which was

to develop New Hanover’s underutilised land in a sustainable manner, is well

underway. While Joinland has already planted over 3 million trees, the company

is committed to hitting a target of 5 million by 2022.

The second phase of the

project, encompassing the processing and marketing of the agricultural crops,

is currently in progress with the objective of ensuring that New Hanover’s

farmers and landowners reap maximum value for these agricultural resources. The

third phase of the project is also already underway. This phase is focused on

environmental sustainability, primarily the reforestation of areas cleared as

part of the project.

Currently Joinland is

planting 15 essential native tree species for every single tree cleared as part

of its forestry activities, which fund all the socio-economic investments that

the company is making to benefit the residents of New Hanover and the Papua New

Guinea government via enhanced tax revenues. So far, the company has planted

over 800,000 calophyllum trees, as part of its effort to preserve the natural

ecosystem of the island.”

Concluding Dato’ Sri

Thomas, said, “Joinland has clearly demonstrated its long-term commitment to

the sustainable socio-economic development of New Hanover and its residents. We

are happy with what we have achieved to date, but are also determined to

maintain and even enhance our efforts in partnership with the Papua New Guinea

government, New Hanover stakeholders and residents moving forward. We remain

committed to successfully developing the island and improving the lives of

everyone on it.”

About Joinland Group

The Joinland Group is a diversified Malaysian conglomerate including

property, plantation, forestry and agricultural management, insurance and

shipping businesses, to name a few. The company operates businesses and

investments in many markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Australia,

Papua New Guinea, China and New Zealand, among others.

The company was founded by Dato’ Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, a self-made entrepreneur who started out in the cold storage business. In

2013 he was awarded the honorary title of Dato’ Sri by the Sultan of Pahang

(Malaysia) in recognition of his management skills and business acumen in

building the Joinland Group.

For

more information on the Joinland Group please visit www.joinlandgroup.com.my