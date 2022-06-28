Shooting for comedy-drama film ‘Mera Baap Kaun Hai’ directed by Sajan Agarwal started

Over 3 Million Trees Planted on New Hanover Island
November 2020 – The Joinland Group, a diversified Malaysian
conglomerate of varied business interests, has planted over 3 million trees on
the Papua New Guinea (PNG) island of New Hanover since the inception of its agriculture and forestry venture, the
Central New Hanover Agro-Forestry Project in 2012.
This
milestone achievement is just one of many initiatives that the Joinland Group
has undertaken to ensure the long-term and sustainable socio-economic
development of both the island and its residents — meeting its commitments as a
responsible partner to the island community.
Since
the New Hanover Project began, Joinland Group has planted 2.5 million rubber
trees, 560,000 cocoa trees and 54,000 coconut trees in order to create
sustainable jobs and income for local residents and landowners both now and in
the future.
Commenting
on this achievement Dato’
Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, the founder of Joinland, said, “We are happy to have achieved this tree
planting milestone. Our New Hanover project in Papua New Guinea is benefitting
members of the surrounding communities as the efforts of our labour over
the past eight years are starting to bear fruit. Our goal is to empower
the people of New Hanover and provide opportunities for them to earn
income both in the short and long term.”
Joinland’s New Hanover
Project, which covers a total of 56,592 hectares, was always planned as a
long-term project with several phases designed to contribute to the economic
and social growth of the residents of New Hanover. The first phase, which was
to develop New Hanover’s underutilised land in a sustainable manner, is well
underway. While Joinland has already planted over 3 million trees, the company
is committed to hitting a target of 5 million by 2022.
The second phase of the
project, encompassing the processing and marketing of the agricultural crops,
is currently in progress with the objective of ensuring that New Hanover’s
farmers and landowners reap maximum value for these agricultural resources. The
third phase of the project is also already underway. This phase is focused on
environmental sustainability, primarily the reforestation of areas cleared as
part of the project.
Currently Joinland is
planting 15 essential native tree species for every single tree cleared as part
of its forestry activities, which fund all the socio-economic investments that
the company is making to benefit the residents of New Hanover and the Papua New
Guinea government via enhanced tax revenues. So far, the company has planted
over 800,000 calophyllum trees, as part of its effort to preserve the natural
ecosystem of the island.”
Concluding Dato’ Sri
Thomas, said, “Joinland has clearly demonstrated its long-term commitment to
the sustainable socio-economic development of New Hanover and its residents. We
are happy with what we have achieved to date, but are also determined to
maintain and even enhance our efforts in partnership with the Papua New Guinea
government, New Hanover stakeholders and residents moving forward. We remain
committed to successfully developing the island and improving the lives of
everyone on it.”
About Joinland Group
The Joinland Group is a diversified Malaysian conglomerate including
property, plantation, forestry and agricultural management, insurance and
shipping businesses, to name a few. The company operates businesses and
investments in many markets including Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Australia,
Papua New Guinea, China and New Zealand, among others.
The company was founded by Dato’ Sri Thomas Hah Tiing Siu, a self-made entrepreneur who started out in the cold storage business. In
2013 he was awarded the honorary title of Dato’ Sri by the Sultan of Pahang
(Malaysia) in recognition of his management skills and business acumen in
building the Joinland Group.
For
more information on the Joinland Group please visit www.joinlandgroup.com.my
