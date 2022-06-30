Befiler Becomes an ACCA Approved Employer under Trainee Development – Gold Category

Befiler (Pvt.) Ltd is pleased to announce its inclusion to the panel of ACCA’s Approved Employer Network under the Trainee Development – Gold Category. The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is one of the world’s leading professional accountancy body, and Befiler’s inclusion to the panel reflects its commitment to providing the right combination of technical, professional, and ethical skills to the students, affiliates, and members of ACCA. The ACCA Approved Employer Program recognizes and rewards employers’ quality staff training and development, and ensures the highest professional standards for both the employers and the students/employees. Befiler is proud to have a substantial representation of ACCA students, affiliates, and members working with it under various departments including leadership positions.

Befiler hosted a ceremony at its Head Office in Karachi to commemorate the milestone, which was attended by the leadership of Befiler and ACCA. Speaking at the occasion, Syed Asad Ali Shah, Chairman – Befiler, said “The success of Befiler was dependent on the quality of technical and professional resources and recognized the contribution of ACCA in providing business-relevant qualification, which enabled them in building the ability and ambition in them that eventually lead to their success”.

Akbar Tejani, CEO – Befiler, said “The partnership with ACCA would help Befiler in attracting and retaining the best available talent in the field of Accounting, Finance, and Taxation. At Befiler, we have a strategic mindset for developing our accounting and business capabilities which benefits our customers, team members, and other related communities.”

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, shared his thoughts “It is exciting to see startups such as Befiler that are impact driven. ACCA is looking forward to all the opportunities that will come into inception as a result of this partnership”. Mr. Taimur Beiram Khan, Head of Business Development South – ACCA Pakistan, speaking at the occasion said that he was excited to welcome Befiler (Pvt.) Limited to its global network of approved employers. He added that, “ACCA was proud to have partnered with Befiler and we are fully committed to support Befiler in promoting the national cause by promoting tax filing awareness in Pakistan, and more particularly among the ACCA fraternity.”

