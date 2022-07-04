Cushman & Wakefield Hong Kong Retail Services Team Won the Highest Honour at 2022 Asia Pacific Property Awards

Five-Star Awards Winner of Best Property Agency/Consultancy Marketing; Hong Kong – Retail Asset Continuous Enhancement (RACE) Service Platform

4 July 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, excelled at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, winning recognition for outstanding achievements in the real estate market across the region. At the 2022 awards, Cushman and Wakefield Hong Kong Retail Services Team has been awarded Five-Star Awards, the highest distinction available, highlighting our unparalleled industry position and exceptional service offerings.

Kevin Lam, Executive Director & Head of Retail Services, Agency and Management, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield

, commented, “We take pride to win recognition as an industry leader in retail services in Hong Kong, demonstrating our innovative thinking to devise and launch the industry’s first Retail Asset Continuous Enhancement (RACE) service platform. We came up with the idea with the vision to support the retail industry more holistically, and in particular the F&B, and health & fitness sectors, which have been hit so hard by the impact of the pandemic. RACE is a brand new model, offering deep-dive 360˚ support to landlords, property investors and retailers to help them sustain business growth in the long run. The RACE service platform has been a great success, and again illustrates our positioning and strong track record as a trusted partner and innovator to both landlords and tenants alike.”

John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield

, concluded, “I am very proud of our Hong Kong Retail Services Team in winning the top honour of the APPA. This is the first regional award of Hong Kong Retail Services Team and is a strong demonstration of our market leadership through the impartial third parties in the region. Looking ahead, our team would continue to deliver sustainable solid results, collaborate with like-minded industry stakeholders, bring in innovative and visionary ideas to make an impact to the industry and the community at large.”

Cushman & Wakefield’s Award success in Hong Kong has also been matched in Mainland China, with the firm taking top honors across multiple service lines, including

At the 2022 awards Cushman & Wakefield has won three other Five-Star Awards in China besides our success in Hong Kong market.

2022 Asia Pacific Property Awards: Five-Star Awards

Best Property Agency / Consultancy China

Best Lettings Agency China

Best Real Estate Agency Marketing China — Indo Mansion Tower D, Beijing

K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added:

“I am immensely proud that our Greater China team has again won such high recognition for their performance excellence and client satisfaction. We recognize that the continuing effects of the pandemic and the softening economy have presented persistent challenges to our business. But despite the headwinds, our people have again proven their strength and determination, while raising Cushman & Wakefield’s brand and leadership position in the industry to a new level. We will continue to be guided by our client-centric philosophy, delivering exceptional value and striving to set the highest standards in the industry across Greater China.”

About the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA)

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

HONG KONG SAR

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. Across Greater China, 22 offices are servicing the local market. The company won four of the top awards in the Euromoney Survey 2017, 2018 and 2020 in the categories of Overall, Agency Letting/Sales, Valuation and Research in China. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).



