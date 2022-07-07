Hong Kong Baptist University biologists discover three new coral species in Hong Kong waters
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 July 2022 – Biologists from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) have discovered in Hong Kong waters three new species of hard coral which have never been identified anywhere else in the world. The findings come shortly after their discovery of one new coral and two new nudibranch species, which was announced last year under their research project on coral health in Hong Kong.