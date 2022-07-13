Image Recognition AI Leader Infilect Partners with CatMan Consulting to Innovate FMCG Sales in Australia

Image Recognition & AI is the next big technology for Australia’s FMCG brands and Retailers to boost store profitability

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 13 July 2022 –This partnership will open doors for bringing next-gen retail innovations to Australia's biggest FMCG brands and retailers. The real-time retail visual intelligence helps boost in-store sales and marketing ROI through improved in-store retail execution, at scale. The proven impact includes 2-5% per store sales lift, 70% reduction in time spent in manual-store audits and optimization of trade pay-outs. Infilect has mastered the use of AI and Image Recognition for solving the diversified woes of sales and marketing leaders. FMCG brands struggle no access to real-time shelf intelligence, on-shelf product availability and execution data at scale. Significant delay in fixing issues like planogram non-compliance, incorrect product placement and out-of-stock situations leads to sales loss. A highly time-consuming manual-store audit process results in efficiencies at the store level. Infilect Technologies helps global FMCG brands to optimize their in-store execution using Image Recognition and AI technology. Infilect empowersFMCG leaders with real-time shelf intelligence and actionable retail execution insights delivered by a platform that has processed 25+ million in-store images worldwide."With the $208B Australian FMCG market, we are very excited to be partnering with CatMan Consulting and bringing new-age retail technology to the land down under! This partnership will bring innovative Image Recognition solutions to Australia's leading FMCG manufacturers and retailers.""We are very happy to be joining hands with Infilect to bring innovation in retail execution and retail sales for leading FMCG brands in Australia. With our vast experience in retail category management and Infilect's cutting-edge visual intelligence tech stack, we aim to empower FMCG leaders with real-time shelf and in-store execution analytics to make smart and timely business decisions. Looking forward to doing great things together!"

About Infilect

Infilect is an Enterprise SaaS provider for retail manufacturers, retail brands, and retailers. With innovations in Image Recognition and AI, Infilect’s products empower business leaders with real-time insights into omnichannel sales, in-store merchandising, and store operations. Infilect is trusted by global customers and is backed by Mela Ventures & 1Crowd. For more information, visit: www.infilect.com



