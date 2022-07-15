Alibaba.com to Organize Lahore Seller Summit on 20 July

Event to explore the new era of B2B e-Commerce with local exporters

LAHORE: Alibaba.com, a global leading B2B e-commerce marketplace, is hosting an event in Lahore to discuss the new era of B2B e-commerce with existing and potential exporters in the region. The attendees will get to know the significance of digitisation as it proved to be the backbone of many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Salesforce, the global e-commerce market grew by 11% in the third quarter of 2021 alone.

The seller event, which is scheduled to take place offline at Lahore and will be live-streamed concurrently on 20 July 2022, is organized in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries (LCCI) and the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association (SMEDA). It will cover topics including the potential of e-commerce, how to start exporting using Alibaba.com, what to expect from B2B e-commerce, and tips and advice on achieving sustainable growth.

The event will feature a line-up of experts in the export and e-commerce fields, including are Mr Song Song, Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan; Mr Ethan Wang, Product Operation of Alibaba.com Pakistan; Mr Sheharyar Tahir, Head of External Relations of SMEDA;Mr Mian Rehman Aziz, Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Mr MdAmmar Khan, CEO of Raaziq Intl. Logistics; Mr Barrister Ahmed Uzair, an Export Law specialist of AUC | Law, and Muhammad Sajid Minhas, an exporter who has Ali Gold Supplier member for more than 15 years.

According to ProPakistani, With the economy and export of Pakistan booming, the national export, the trading amount is now reaching the peak value in the past 10 years. Businesses that are equipped to navigate the e-commerce market will be better positioned to benefit from the favorable trading environment. The Alibaba.com event is now open for registration. Interested parties please sign up here.

