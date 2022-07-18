LenovoPro and Microsoft collaborate with Bynd Artisan to launch limited-edition eco-friendly laptop sleeve

The limited-edition laptop sleeve is made of vegan leather and will be available to LenovoPRO business customers

This limited-edition sleeve comes embossed with LenovoPro and Microsoft logos

Belly band: Made from recycled food pulp paper, these distinctive and vivid papers are made from organic food by-products such as citrus fruits, coffee, hazelnuts, and corn, which would have been otherwise left as industrial residue in landfills. Incorporating these natural raw materials into the paper has effectively replaced up to 15 percent of virgin tree pulp normally required for paper making.

Vegan leather: Produced using process-controlled machines and eco-friendly methods, vegan leather is a great animal-friendly alternative to genuine leather. It offers the same supple touch and appearance of leather without the high carbon footprint, typically a result of the gallons of water required to process natural leather.

Felt: Produced from acrylic threads largely attained from post-consumer plastic, the felt material is highly durable with many layers interlocked in its construction. Although lightweight, it is highly water-resistant and provides great layered protection. Ultimately, the felt scraps and fibers can be further broken down and recycled towards the end of its lifecycle.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 –Lenovo Singapore today announced its collaboration with Bynd Artisan to launch a limited-edition laptop sleeve made entirely from sustainable, eco-friendly materials. Committed to operate a globally sustainable business, this collaboration with Bynd Artisan not only reflects Lenovo’s continued commitment to its Climate Change Mitigation Goals for 2025, but perfectly aligns with Bynd Artisan’s ethos of creating perfect leather gifts and features the signature craftsmanship of the 70-year-old, Singapore-founded brand.Nigel Lee, Country General Manager, Lenovo Singapore, said, “Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond the products we make or the services we provide, but also influences with whom we collaborate environmentally and socially. And we can’t be more excited to work with one of Singapore’s oldest and finest artisanal brands, Bynd Artisan.”“Together, we set out to craft something truly special, yet remains true to our goal of building a better future for our customers, our communities, and our planet. And the result is a beautiful work of art and craftmanship that will hopefully touch not only the hands of our business customers, but their hearts as well when they use it daily, knowing that it was created sustainably in every single way possible.”Stylish and versatile, the sleeve is made from vegan leather and designed with the lifestyle of a modern businessperson in mind. It features slim pockets that hold items essential to the professional on-the-go, like mobile phones and business cards, and serves as the perfect complement to Think laptop users, who appreciate fine craftsmanship, reliability, and sleek aesthetics.The online exclusive laptop sleeve (worth S$158.00) is limited to the first 800 purchases and can only be redeemed with any THINK laptop purchased via the LenovoPRO site from 18 July 2022. LenovoPRO is a platform for businesses to enjoy myriad benefits including business pricing, early access to limited deals, complimentary IT consultation, discounted warranty upgrades, bulk deals, and free gifts.With quality and sustainability in mind, the LenovoPro and Bynd Artisan laptop sleeve is built to protect Lenovo’s ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops and features:Sign up for a free LenovoPRO account now and enjoy a 10 percent welcome discount*. For more information on LenovoPRO, please visit the LenovoPro website Hashtag: #Lenovo

