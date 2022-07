Miss Universe Thailand Partners With Upmesh To Make Interactive Pageantry The Future, Via SEA’s first mobile cross-platform streaming app

As the pageantry landscape continues to evolve, we are witnessing the rise of new integrations that make pageantry more interactive. Upmesh aims to bring the Miss Universe Thailand experience closer to fans by creating authentic connections through collaborative community-focused experiences.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 –Upmesh, the leading live commerce enabler in Southeast Asia will join forces with Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) this 2022 to usher the pageant community into a new era of interactivity. As the official sponsor of MUT 2022, Upmesh will integrate live streaming into the pageant experience.Upmesh seeks to empower the pageant community to connect with and expand their fanbase through the collaborative power of live commerce. For the first time ever, overseas fans can participate in the voting process to extend their support for their favourite contestant. Through a fun and engaging liveselling competition, contestants will be able to showcase their charming on-screen personalities while devoted fans can interact with them in real time. Voting Channels include live videos and posts via https://www.facebook.com/missuniverse.in.th or https://missuniverse.in.th/ or https://mut2022.upmesh.io From live selling to live entertainment, MUT live selling competition will feature brand’ partners’ where buyers can engage with contestants in real-time and also contestants will earn more points when buyers endorse brand’ sponsors and will get a chance to be TOP10 fast-track in the competition.– Wong Zi Yang, CEO and Co-Founder at UpmeshUpmesh’s suite of live commerce solutions provides e-commerce functions for merchants and enables them to leverage the power of community.Upmesh also goes beyond just basic automation to being a sales tool to help merchants grow sales through its analytics to identify best selling items and patterns in buying behaviour as well as buyer loyalty programmes.Ranging from mom-and-pop street shops selling on live streams to supplement foot traffic to specialised Live Commerce sellers moving thousands of SKUs a month, Upmesh is enabling trusted voices to be discovered by buyers.Hashtag: #Upmesh

About Upmesh

Founded in 2020, Upmesh is a live commerce enabler that helps online merchants using live commerce build communities and achieve virality. Upmesh’s mission is to re-introduce trust in the eCommerce experience in Southeast Asia by transforming the static buying and seller experience from a static page with anonymous and empty five-star ratings to a meaningful two-way interaction with trusted reviewers using the power of livestreaming.



