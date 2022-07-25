PolyU X HKFYG co-presents “#WYWT Fashion Show” Showcasing youth creativity in fashion for social good
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 July 2022 – On 16 July 2022, 20 teenagers from vulnerable and challenging backgrounds, together with members of the Youth Crime Prevention Centre of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), presented 20 fashion collections they designed in collaboration with 76 students from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), at the “#WYWT – What You Wear Tomorrow- Fashion Show”.