Premia TNC Is Making Singapore Business Setup And Expansion Easier For Foreign Entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 July 2022 –Premia TNC (Singapore), a market-leading business consulting and accounting firm, promotes entrepreneurship by supporting foreign talents to set up new businesses and expand further in Singapore.Founded in 2003, Premia TNC has been committed to delivering one-stop company formation, corporate secretarial and accounting services in Singapore and across South East Asia. The team operates with expert industry knowledge, extensive experience and strong partnerships with multinational and local banks such as Citibank, HSBC, OCBC, UOB and Standard Chartered.Key professional services provided by Premia TNC in Singapore include but are not limited to:By providing professional advisory and other services, Premia TNC has begun to foster the growth of an eCommerce shipping business in the Singapore market since it was set up in 2013. Having been advised to take advantage of Singapore’s Free Trade Zone (FTZ), the German national-owned business strategically expanded over the years with Premia TNC’s specialist assistance on company registration, accounting preparation, tax filing services, introduction of talents in Singapore and additional professional services. Harnessing the trusted relationship with DBS, Premia TNC introduced one of the bank’s seasoned bankers to the start-up team, who later became an in-house relationship manager focusing on the company’s transactions, and worked collectively with Premia TNC in facilitating the setting up of two more entities in Singapore, in the year 2016 and 2018 respectively.For clients who have achieved business success overseas, the Premia TNC assists them in tapping into the Singapore market by contributing a wealth of local expertise along with all-around company formation services. A prosperous South Korean business marked a triumphant entrance into the Singapore market with the help of Premia TNC, covering business registration, accountancy services, corporate bank account opening through Singapore banks, food licensing applications and much more.Premia TNC(Deputy Managing Director, Shoo), said: “We are seeing many foreign entrepreneurs looking to set up and expand their businesses in Singapore. As a leading accounting and business consulting firm in Singapore, we hope to help cultivate talents and accelerate economic development in the country by doing what we do best – offering comprehensive corporate and accounting services.”“We look forward to continuing our efforts and assisting clients on Singapore’s internal compliance requirements so that they can focus on revenue generation and other significant business functions.”Premia TNC maintains its cooperation and relationship with the mentioned clients, remaining a helping hand for many more business expansion plans in the future.Hashtag: #PremiaTNC

About Premia TNC

A subsidiary of the Premia Holdings Limited Group, Premia TNC is a leading Business Consulting and Accounting firm with nearly 20 years of experience in providing Company Formation, Accounting/Taxation and Trading Services with international branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea.



With a vision to support domestic, foreign entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNCs with quality services, Premia TNC launched the Company Management Service (CMS), a premium one-stop package service that covers professional functions such as investment feasibility review, incorporation of limited company/branch/representative office, accounting and trading for global clients.



For more information, please visit https://premiatnc.com/sg/



