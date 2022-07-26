DHL Express announces new leadership for Australian business

Gary Edstein, CEO and Senior Vice President will retire at the end of 2022 after 36 years of service

Phil Corcoran named new Managing Director, DHL Express, Australia and Papua New Guinea

From 1 January 2023, Gary Edstein (left), CEO and Senior Vice President for Australia and Papua New Guinea, DHL Express, will retire. He will be succeeded by Phil Corcoran (right) as the Managing Director for Australia and Papua New Guinea at DHL Express.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2022 –DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider has announced the retirement of, CEO and Senior Vice President for Australia and Papua New Guinea at the end of 2022., currently Vice President Commercial Australia will assume the role of Managing Director, Australia and Papua New Guinea, effective 1 January 2023 and will report to Ken Lee, CEO Asia Pacific, DHL Express.“Gary has dedicated his career to DHL and he has been instrumental in positioning DHL Express as a market leader in Oceania. He has increased our market share and revenue, built the partner network and laid a solid foundation for future growth.I am excited to see Phil Corcoran taking over the mantle. I am very confident that he will continue to build on the success with the support of a very knowledgeable leadership team in the region,” said Ken Lee, CEO, APAC, DHL Express.Edstein’s retirement follows 36 years of service, of which 20 years were spent most recently leading the Oceania, Australia and Papua New Guinea regions. His career with DHL began in 1986 as Sales Manager, before going on to lead as Country Manager for the New Zealand and Pacific Islands business (1993), Australia business (1998), and a stint overseas as Director Express for Logistics Japan (2000) and Project Director, Asia Pacific Logistics Optimization (2002). Under his strategic leadership, the company is now the market leader of the Time Definite International industry, growing its presence as a B2C brand. In 2021, DHL Express Australia was named the 2best workplace in Australia by Great Place to Work, and the company’s employee engagement studies have consistently recorded scores over 90%.With 26 years of experience with DHL Express, Corcoran’s appointment strengthens the business’s position with in-depth market knowledge and experience. Starting his DHL career in Australia in 1996, he has held various commercial and management positions across the Oceania region, including General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific Islands (2002), National Sales Manager New Zealand (2005), and since 2012, Vice President Commercial Australia.“As the Vice President Commercial Australia, Phil has led the commercial development of our business with a high-performing team, delivering consistent double-digit growth through unpredictable economic conditions. His customer-centric focus and advocacy for our culture of respect and results place us in a strong position going forward,” Gary Edstein, CEO and Senior Vice President, DHL Express Australia and Papua New Guinea said.With the Australian arm of the business established in 1972, this year marks the company’s 50th year of operations in the country.You can find the press release for download as well as further information on http://www.dhl.com.au/en/press/releases.html On the Internet: dpdhl.com/en/media-relations/press-releases.html Follow us at: twitter.com/DHLexpress Hashtag: #DHL

