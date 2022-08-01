Pakistan Biggest Auto Show 2022 concludes with a huge turnout over 100,000 visitors

The huge success of this mega event has inspired the stakeholders to put up an even bigger show in 2023.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Auto Show 2022 concluded at the Expo Centre in Lahore. The three-day grand event, organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) from 29th to 31st of July 2022, attracted large crowds of more than One hundred thousand visitors and professionals, seeking technological insights and valuable knowledge on the advancement of engineering in the industry. It featured a vast range of products and process displays from than 150 international & local auto-manufacturers and a multitude of enterprises operating in the relevant sectors. This pioneering exhibition showcases the robust growth and vast potential of Pakistan’s Automobile industry, reflecting the nation’s pursuit to become a future hub for auto manufacturing.

The Auto Show also featured numerous insightful seminars and training workshops, conducted by very learned speakers and experts, who disseminated high-valued information. These sessions were greatly appreciated by the industry professionals. A spectacular closing ceremony was orchestrated to conclude the show with great fanfare, where the leading personalities of the Automobile industry, the engineering communities and the regulatory authorities were present along with senior government officials, prominent social personalities and showbiz stars. This grand exhibition, spread over 38,666 square feet is supported by the Engineering Development Board and PakWheels.com, while the sponsors include: Honda, Suzuki, MG, Toyota, Chevron and Ashraf Group.

Former Chairman PAAPAM and Chief organizer of the Pakistan AUTOSHOW 2022 in a strongly worded statement criticized the current fiscal policies of the govt by restricting import of CKD for the automobile sector. Mr Hashmi stated that CKD is also raw material for us. “For every $ the state bank is trying to save it is basically ensuring job losses in an already depressing environment “Mr Hashmi further questioned the policy makers who over the last 3 decades strongly advocated imports and signed numerous FTA’s which de industrialized Pakistan. “Now they want to repair the damage overnight. “The auto sector is the only sector if aligned properly that can take Pakistan out of this CAD issue. It is highly value added and with proper support can became the work horse of Pakistan to earn $’s. The problem remains augmented when people dealing with numbers became your policy and decision makers. He hoped that the Prime minister who himself is from an engineering background will understand this issue and remove import restrictions on CKD imports. Mr Hashmi thou supported continuation of ban on CBU’s and luxury items.

The Chairman of PAAPAM Abdur Razzaq Gauhar – commented that; “Looking at the resounding success of this year’s event, we are looking forward to next year’s Auto Show on a much larger scale. I would like to thank the stakeholders of this industry for making this show the ‘Biggest annual Automotive Event of the nation’. The industry leaders have urged the government to devise an effective Auto Policy in consultation with the experts, because this critical policy has been long awaited to enable faster progress of our industry. PAAPAM is fully committed to play a key role as the binding force for the Auto industry. Since its incorporation in the year 1999, PAAPAM has successfully grown to 299 registered members.”

There are almost 3000 Auto Parts-Manufacturers operating all over Pakistan, whereby this industry has created almost 3 million jobs and opportunities for respectable income, engaging 500,000 skilled workers as Direct Employees and 2.4 million indirect employees. It has generated a robust Investment volume of Rs.400 billion, and contributes revenues of Rs. 90 billion per year to the national exchequer. It has also achieved an Import substitution worth US$ 3 billion per annum and an Exports volume of US$ 200 million per annum. Pakistan is already the cheapest source in the world, for producing tractors.

The event also attracts precision-engineering experts, Raw Material suppliers, used-car dealers, service, repairs, body-work professionals, Automobile Financing companies and other Service Providers. The industry experts held extensive deliberations to overcome the challenges and devise collective growth strategies. Several prestigious universities presented their innovations and insightful academic projects during the event. It promoted a wide array of advanced technologies and solutions, including; Engines, Casting, Forging, Sheet Metals, Jigs & Fixtures, along with electronics, car-paints, tools, tires, batteries, plastic parts, Rubber parts and accessories. During the event, the visitors could also acquire valuable information on Car-financing, Auto-insurance, Service-Centers, etc.

