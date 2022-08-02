Sino Jet received dual honorary awards at the 11th CFS China Finance Summit to accredit its visionary missions to progress sustainability
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 2 August 2022 – The 11th China Finance Summit 2022 (the “CFS”) was held on 28th and 29th July. During the conference, dual honorary awards “2022 Role Model of Sustainability” and “2022 The Most Transformational Leadership of Digitalization” were conferred upon a business aviation services company, Sino Jet has arrayed splendid efforts to intertwine green aviation with digitalization in order to maintain sustainability in the long run. China Finance Summit is one of the most impactful platforms collaborating and exchanging long-headed ideas with enormous financial enterprises and social media companies in China. The awards presented at CFS were thoughtfully selected by the evaluation committee that consists of industrial experts, social media leaders and other well-known research organizations with reference to a variety of index-based evidence to assess overall capability of innovation, responsibility, influence, growth and prescience.