Asian University for Women in Bangladesh, the region’s premier liberal arts university, is offering full scholarships to high-potential students from India’s Dalit and minority communities

CHATTOGRAM, BANGLADESH – Media OutReach – 9 August 2022 – Asian University for Women (AUW) has announced new scholarships for outstanding Indian women who are first in their family to attend university. The scholarships will be fully funded from the general resources of the University, and while a student from any state in India (or, across the region or the world) may apply for admission to AUW, these scholarships are specifically intended for high-potential students from oppressed communities from the following states of India: (I) Bihar; (ii) Jharkhand; (iii) Orissa; and (iv) Assam. AUW currently have more than 20 students from Assam, Jharkhand, Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland and Odisha. A communication to this effect has already been transmitted to the Chief Secretaries of each of these states through His Excellency the High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh. The University exercises a preferential option for members of the Dalit and other ethnic or religious minority communities as. well as others who are unjustly treated by the Indian state or the communities at large.AUW seeks students with high academic potential and an undeterred commitment to leadership and social change as exemplified by a demonstration of courage; outrage at injustice; and empathy.Since its founding in 2008, AUW has offered close to 150 fully funded scholarships for Indian nationals covering all costs of room, board, tuition, travel, books and supplies and health care. One graduate, Savitri Kumari, has ranked first this year in Jharjhand Civil Service Exams.His Excellency High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh has visited AUW's campus in Chittagong several times. In encouraging more Indian nationals to take advantage of the excellent educational opportunities offered at AUW, His Excellency High Commissioner Doraiswami commented:AUW Vice Chancellor, Dr. Rubana Huq said:AUW's founder Kamal Ahmad said in announcing these scholarships:

About Asian University for Women (AUW):

Founded in 2008 and located in Chittagong, Bangladesh, AUW is the first of its kind: a regional institution dedicated to women’s education and leadership development through liberal arts and sciences education. It is international in outlook but rooted in the contexts and aspirations of the people of Asia. Chartered by the Parliament of Bangladesh, AUW exists solely to support a rising network of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the region. It seeks out women who show significant academic achievement and potential, demonstrate courage and a sense of outrage at injustice, and are empathic to the woes of other people.



1160 students from 17 countries currently attend AUW: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Syria, Timor Leste, Vietnam, and Yemen. More than 85% of AUW students are on full or near-full scholarships funded by supporters from around the world. The University has graduated over a thousand students to date. A majority of AUW graduates secure employment in the private and public sectors in their home countries while about 25% go on to pursue graduate studies at other institutions of higher learning including Oxford, Cambridge, Johns Hopkins, Stanford, Columbia, Duke, Brandeis and Tufts, among others. To learn more about Asian University for Women, please visit https://asian-university.org.



