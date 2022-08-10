OPPO ColorOS 12 wins four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2022

OPPO Sans -2022 Red Dot Winner

O Relax–Cities -2022 Red Dot Winner

OMOJI – 2022 Red Dot Winner

Two-Finger Split Screen – 2022 Red Dot Winner

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 10 August 2022 – OPPO ColorOS 12 wins four design awards at the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design Awards for 2022, recognizing the pioneering designs on its operations system ColorOS12 with OPPO SANS Fonts, O Relax app, OMOJI, and the Two-Finger Split Screen function.OPPO SANS is a universal typeface designed by OPPO. The visual optimization ranges from the font’s structure to its glyphs. Optimization like the simplification of strokes also allows the overall shape of the font to appear more concise and elegant. These updates present an upgraded sense of technology and strengthen the font’s legibility on a variety of screen displays in different products.O Relax is OPPO’s digital wellbeing application that provides users with soothing music tracks and ambient sounds of nature and city to relax your mind. Its key feature – Sounds of the City – inspired by locations all around the world, offers users with high-quality ambiance sounds recorded from locations around the globe including Reykjavik, Beijing, and Tokyo. Each presented in the distinctive sounds ranging from vibrant sound such as a fast-approaching train, to the calming sound of a pavement in a neighbourhood, to soothing sounds of nature from gentle breeze and heavy rain. Such an audible exploration of the world enables users to immerse themselves into their own experience of serenity and meditation.OMOJI from ColorOS 12 is supported by OPPO’s industry-leading Face Capture algorithm. With the high-precision models of virtual expression that is built upon 52 core human facial expression together with 200+ stylistic elements, users are able to customize unique emoji that represents their own style, and to send messages with a personal touch.ColorOS 12 introduce the new “Two-Finger Split Screen” function is tailored to the 7.1-inch large screen of OPPO’s first folding screen mobile phone, Find N, optimising user experience through providing efficiency and multi-tasking flexibility. Users can easily swipe down the middle of the foldable screen with two fingers, the screen display will then be split into two to aid with multi-tasking demands. Such design is aimed to be both intuitive and self-explanatory to users.The Red Dot Design Award is amongst the most prestigious of professional design competitions globally. The accolades are direct recognition to OPPO’s world-class design capabilities. In the future, OPPO will continue to endeavours on delivering users with more comprehensibile and comfortable experience through ColorOS. OPPO recently announced the date of the global online launch event for its latest mobile operating system, ColorOS 13. It will be one of the first OEM operating systems based on Android 13 to be launched. For more information about ColorOS 13, please join the ColorOS Official Launch Event on YouTube and Twitter at 7:00 PM GMT+8 on August 18, 2022.Hashtag: #OPPO

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.





About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.



