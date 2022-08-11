Camon 19 Neo – A must-buy Smartphone with all that you need

LAHORE: If you still haven’t bought the all-new TECNO Camon 19 Neo, then here is your chance. Do not miss out on some of the best camera features available in the market for only PKR 37,999.

With the highly praised global launch of the Camon 19 series, the brand launched Camon 19 Neo in Pakistan last month. The phone comes with some of the industries leading features such as Softlight Selfies, Bright Night Portraits, a powerful battery, and much more.

Camon 19 Neo supports a 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera and 48MP Bright Night Portrait to provide vivid pictures and videos even in low-light environments. The Geometric Edge cutting Design makes it stand out among others in the market, going well with the young stylish users.

Moreover, it includes a Helio G85 processor, 6.78” FHD+ Display, 6+128GB Storage, and a 5000mAh powerful battery with an 18W flash charger. Camon 19 Neo offers a brilliant 2k Video shooting, where users can enjoy Bokeh and other effects in still photography as well as video. But this feature is exclusively available in Camon 19 Neo.

Isn’t that amazing? Even Tech KOLs were seen praising the phone. One such Youtuber, Babloo Lahori said, “Camon 19 Neo is a futuristic Designed based Camera phone, which can be tough competition to others.” Another KOL, Talha Reviews added, “Camon 19 Neo User Can also get a Non-Stop Gaming Experience while playing PUBG with 40FPs Maintained.”

Such reviews add to the value of this phone. So, do not wait any longer! The stock is available at your nearest retailer. Hurry and get your futuristic device right now for only PKR 37,999.

