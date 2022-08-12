Jaguar TCS Racing Team Forges Ahead to Seoul for the 2022 Formula E World Championship E-Prix Races

Tata Consultancy Services Partner with Jaguar to Amplify the Importance of Electrification through Famous E-Prix Race Circuits around the World

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA & SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 August 2022 – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), title sponsor of Jaguar TCS Racing, announced that the team is coming to Seoul this weekend. Watch the team live in action as the 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix reaches South Korea for the first time this Saturday, August 13, beginning at 11:40 KST.Electric vehicles (EVs) are the way of the future. As the technology transformation partner to key players across the end-to-end EV value chain, TCS is a strong proponent of the shift towards cleaner, greener mobility. TCS was recently featured on the Financial Times APAC Climate leaders list for having the lowest core emissions intensity among consultancy services. It also extended its knowledge to other industries by launching the world’s first Digital Sustainability Index earlier this year. Its partnership with Jaguar Racing helps amplifying the importance of electrification through the famous e-Prix race circuit across the globe. This reflects TCS’ pursuit of global sponsorships to help implement change and leads others forward in smarter, more sustainable ways.,” said. “.”“It is a momentous occasion as the Formula E World Championship comes to Seoul for the first time, and we are delighted to be partnering with Jaguar in this event. TCS has always been a strong advocate of electrification as we look towards sustainability, and there is no better way to proclaim this on the world stage than with this exciting race. We view EVs as the norm of the future and look forward to the camaraderie and healthy competition this weekend.” SaidDuring this multi-year partnership, TCS and Jaguar create a dynamic platform to drive research and innovation while steering towards advanced concepts and EV technologies. TCS is leveraging its deep expertise across the EV value chain to help Jaguar TCS Racing become a catalyst for electrification, pushing towards low carbon emissions and sustainable mobility. The partnership is seeing the creative use of data and insights from the racetrack to shape the wider growth, development, and transformation of the EV ecosystem.Hashtag: #TataConsultancyServices #TCS

