Moscow City Court ends dispute between Sconnect and Entertainment One

HA NOI, VIETNAM

12 August 2022 –

The Moscow City Court (Russia) officially issued the definition on termination of proceedings in civil case No. 3-473/2022 according to the claim of Entertainment One UK Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as EO) against S

c

o

nnec

t Vietnam Investment Technology and Services Company

L

From this definition, it can be concluded no breach of intellectual property rights has been linked to Sconnect's Wolfoo set of characters against EO's Peppa Pig set of characters; while affirming that under the Russian law, EO is unable to file a claim with the same demand against Sconnect in the future.

During the proceedings, Sconnect presented legal evidence and documents to prove their lawful ownership of intellectual property rights of the Wolfoo characters set and other cartoons products and den

y

the false accusations from EO in the case file No. 3-473/2022, which is summarized as follows:

Wolfoo set of characters includes Wolfoo; Miss Wolfoo (Wolfoo’s mother); Mister Wolfoo (Wolfoo’s father) and Lucy (Wolfoo’s sister) are reworked characters of the Peppa Pig characters including: Mummy Pig (Mother Peppa Pig); Daddy Pig (Father Peppa Pig) and George Pig as part of audiovisual works posted on Youtube channel.

In addition, EO actively provided unconfirmed information to Sconnect’s partners, causing serious

damage

on

the

reputation, honor, property

,

and business activities of Sconnect in the content creation industry.

With these above losses, Sconnect is proceeding to file a lawsuit against EO to the Moscow City Court to request EO for compensation for all losses and expenses Sconnect paid during the civil litigation case

No.

3-473/2022

.

The

result

of th

e

case has, on the other hand, contributed to promoting the movement of creative decentralization, anti-monopoly in creativity, and anti-creativity activities in emerging regions of the world with the aim of promoting innovation, creativity

,

and protect

ing

individuals, organizations

,

and businesses in the creative field against unfair competition.

Building on the

creative and innovative potential of young individuals in Vietnam and around the world combin

ed

with

Building on the creative and innovative potential of young individuals in Vietnam and around the world combined with an optimized and professional production and business process, Sconnect adheres to the business principles of respect for intellectual property rights and creative equality culture, committing to fully and strictly comply with local law and regulations.

“WOA is a business ecosystem owned by Sconnect with over 10,000 videos

produced

and more than 130 million followers on Youtube and other social networking sites.

Fully aware of our role and responsibility in the content creation industry, Sconnect has committed to creating real values, and bringing educational and entertainment videos to millions of families around the world.We always uphold the creative capacity of each individual,

organization,

and

nation

; and we call on businesses, organizations

,

and individuals in this field to join hands in

nurturing

a creative environment with healthy, fair

,

and positive competition.”, a representative of Sconnect shared.

Hashtag: #Sconnect

About Sconnect:

Sconnect is a leading producer of creative content in Vietnam. The company is taking the lead in producing educational and entertainment videos distributed across diverse platforms worldwide such as Youtube, Facebook, TikTok, Television, etc.



With high quality products in the WOA ecosystem, Sconnect has been awarded three Youtube Diamond buttons and more than 100 gold and silver buttons.



Sconnect’s vision is to bring its products to movie theaters and television internationally.



With the collective power of its young, dynamic, and vibrant people sharing one mission – foster connections for values across the world, Sconnect is committed to developing a sustainable business system and delivering real value for customers.

