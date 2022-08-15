Nasal-spraying LiveSpo NAVAX: Probiotics of the next generation for respiratory infections

Published: August 15, 2022

HANOI, VIETNAM



Hashtag: #LiveSpo

About LiveSpo

LiveSpo® NAVAX containing more than 5-billion spores of beneficial bacteria Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus clausii, and 0.9% physiological saline up to 5mL.

The product supports to help clean ears, nose, throat; and prevent, reduce the risk of ear, nose, throat infections, and increase beneficial bacteria, protect and the nasal mucosa.

Company Website

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.