Nasal-spraying LiveSpo NAVAX: Probiotics of the next generation for respiratory infections
HANOI, VIETNAM –
LiveSpo® NAVAX containing more than 5-billion spores of beneficial bacteria Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus clausii, and 0.9% physiological saline up to 5mL.
About LiveSpo
The product supports to help clean ears, nose, throat; and prevent, reduce the risk of ear, nose, throat infections, and increase beneficial bacteria, protect and the nasal mucosa.
Company Website
https://livespo.com/en/