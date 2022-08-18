FinTech Startup PropCap Poised to Alternative for Professional Investors with Asia’s First AI-Powered Mortgage Match-Lending Platform
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 August 2022 – PropCap Technologies Limited (PropCap), an award-winning FinTech startup incubated by Cyberport Hong Kong, today announced its strategic expansion plan to Japan, Australia and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China, further strengthening its bridging role in the global property investment business for overseas property buyers (buyers) and mortgage funders. The company is also having an active promotion of mortgage funder’s role with a growing number of investors whose appetite for more diversified investment models is on the rise.