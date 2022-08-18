PFA’s operation against food adulterators continues

LAHORE: As anti-adulteration operation to ensure safe food in Punjab’s districts continued, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of a huge quantity of chemically contaminated milk and lodged an FIR against two milk suppliers on account of adulteration in Lahore.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, dairy safety team placed a screening picket at Thokar Niaz Baig and inspected dozens of milk carrier vehicles loaded with thousands of litres of milk.

Jadoon said that PFA’s dairy team took milk samples for screening test on the spot and took strict action against milk suppliers over found results not up to the mark. He said that adulterated milk was being carried on three vehicles (RC 338, LR 4437, LET 4544) for supplying to different milk shops and tea stalls in the provincial metropolis.

He said that PFA disposed of tainted milk after finding contaminations of powdered milk, whey powder, polluted water, chemicals and low level of fat in it. He further said that adulterated ingredients were usually used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. However, the use of tainted milk poses a threat to users’ health, he added.

DG PFA further said that the authority handed two accused named Waris Iqbal and Amjad Ali over to the police after they were apprehended from the spot. He said PFA is fully committed to bringing down the wicked practice of milk adulteration in Punjab.

He has appealed to citizens to inform PFA through its helpline (080080500), Facebook, mobile application and website in case of witness adulteration or to register their complaints.

