Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Host Token of Okse IEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 26 August 2022 – Bybit, the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world, will list OKSE, the utility token of Okse Card and Okse Wallet, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.Okse is a DeFi system designed to revolutionize the financial market, powered by BNB Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Fantom. The Okse Wallet allows users to do away with third parties between them and their funds. They can also use the Okse Card to make payments to a variety of merchants worldwide, with complete decentralization until funds reach the payment provider. The card can only be accessed through the Okse Wallet, which requires Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification.The Wallet is available for Android and iOS, and the Okse virtual debit card allows users to spend their crypto assets at over 60 million merchants worldwide, with the card being accepted in over 170 countries.Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for OKSE, which will be available on the Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for Sept. 05. Bybit users can access the token on Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Users can also buy the best performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.The OKSE token is a crypto asset that is essential in allowing users to upgrade their daily debit card and payment limits, and reap spend to earn rewards. Additionally, staking OKSE tokens gives users governance power in the Okse Wallet.Okse’s primary investors include Cypher Capital and private investors.Hashtag: #Bybit

