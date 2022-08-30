Jumbo Ramen Bowls Assemble at 7-Eleven!

For the first time ever, 4 major Disney franchises come together in a series of 8 Ramen Bowls for 7-Eleven’s latest Collectible Programme
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 August 2022 – Calling all Disney fans! 7-Eleven is exclusively teaming up with Disney and three of its fan-favourite franchises – Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars! We’re bringing together 23 of your best-loved characters including Mickey & Minnie, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Chip n’ Dale, Buzz Lightyear, Alien, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Darth Vader and more in a series of eight unmissable, great quality Jumbo Ramen Bowls. Perfect for enjoying your noodles in! What’s more, you can create your own Ramen Bowl Set for One with two extra items also being launched – the Natural Wooden Tray and Spoon & Sauce Dish Set. All three items are available at 7-Eleven from 31 August (7am). If you’re a fan of all things Disney, hurry down to 7-Eleven and start collecting today!