Para-Rescue Pioneers Who Developed Mobile Offshore Safety Training for Oil & Gas Industry Launch Advanced New Safety Training System “INSITU”

Published: August 30, 2022

Aquarius Global Continues to Raise and Set Standards With World Class Safety Training

ABU DHABI, UAE – News Direct – 31 August 2022 – Rick Parish, the founder and former chairman of Marine & Offshore Group (M&O Group) ­­– the company that revolutionised mobile offshore safety training for the oil and gas industries in the 1990s – today announced that his company Aquarius Global has launched a new mobile safety training system that is set to raise the standards and the benchmark yet again for offshore safety training globally.

