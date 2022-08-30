Wellfield Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue of $5.7 million, reflecting one month of the results from the acquisition of New Bit Ventures Ltd., d/b/a Coinmama (“Coinmama”), which closed at the end of May 2022.



The initial operational integration of Coinmama into Wellfield is complete, including the rebranding of the MoneyClip mobile financial application to Coinmama.



Wellfield is in the process of launching Wellfield Capital, a business line that offers enhanced blockchain products and support tailored for institutions and professional investors.





Revenue of $5.7 million, reflecting one month of the results following the acquisition of Coinmama. The acquisition of Coinmama will be reflected for the full quarter in Wellfield’s Q3 2022 financial results. The Company generated nil revenue in each of Q2 2021 and Q1 2022.



Net loss of $3.8 million in Q2 2022, compared to $0.1 million in Q2 2021, and $4.7 million in Q1 2022.





Completed the integration of Coinmama with Wellfield’s existing consumer business and began an effort to unify all existing consumer products under the Coinmama brand.



Coinmama has recently started new monetization efforts aimed at expanding its registered user base and promoting engagement to increase revenue over the next several quarters. These initiatives include targeted growth campaigns, operational and product improvements, educational content to increase conversion and retention, and support for additional cryptocurrencies. Early indications are positive with the registered user base growing month-over-month, adding to the 3.5 million registered users that existed at the time of Coinmama’s acquisition by Wellfield.



Coinmama has made significant progress rebranding Wellfield’s mobile financial application from MoneyClip to Coinmama and adding support for Bitcoin and Ether. This is Coinmama’s first step towards a transformation into a mobile-first platform that leverages Wellfield’s unique decentralized services to give consumers a blockchain powered alternative to centralized financial service providers and cryptocurrency exchanges.



Wellfield is in the process of launching a business focused on institutional and professional investors branded Wellfield Capital. Over the next several quarters Wellfield Capital will be introducing new products and services designed specifically for this community, including unique services that leverage Wellfield’s decentralized blockchain technology.





Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

Toronto, Ontario – Newsfile Corp. – 30 August 2022 – Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D) (the “” or ““), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. All currency references used in this news release are in Canadian dollars ($) unless otherwise noted., commented, “The disintermediation of key segments of the current global financial structure is both inevitable, and one of the biggest market opportunities the tech space has seen. Fintech solutions built on legacy financial architecture have given customers a taste of what the internet brought to so many other industries – choice, control and enhanced user experience. But since current fintechs are built on top of legacy financial systems, they are incapable of the necessary transformation that customers are beginning to demand. Blockchain is entering a stage of evolution where it will soon be prepared to take the baton. Executed properly, blockchain enables the building of familiar products and services, delivered more efficiently, at lower costs, and with strong growth potential. Some of the largest financial institutions in the world have leaned into fintech, following customer demand and we are already witnessing the move of these same institutions into blockchain and digital assets.”continued, “From the beginning, Wellfield has always focused on building self-custody solutions on public blockchains. At the same time, the Company saw the economic value and competitive necessity to develop and own unique blockchain technology. Recent notable events indicate that this places us in the right position as the sector continues to grow. Beginning in Q4 of this year, we will begin integrating our unique blockchain technology into Coinmama and Wellfield Capital. We are all excited about the Company’s unique opportunity to share new decentralized solutions with 3.5 million registered users and pursue significant new user growth, which will deliver value for our shareholders.”Levy Cohen, CEOJonathan Ross, Investor Relations(416) 283-0178Hashtag: #Wellfield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield builds advanced technology that uses blockchain to create the next generation of financial solutions for institutions and consumers. The Company has strong academic, business and engineering expertise in the rapidly growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector, building its branded applications and critical infrastructure solutions directly on public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum.



Join Wellfield’s digital community on LinkedIn and Twitter, and for more details, visit wellfield.io