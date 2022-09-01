LEONINE Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film reveal first look on Milli Vanilli biopic GIRL YOU KNOW IT’S TRUE

Lead actors are Tijan Njie as Robert Pilatus and Elan Ben Ali as Fabrice Morvan

Matthias Schweighöfer stars as Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian

Writer and director is multi award-winning filmmaker Simon Verhoeven

Produced by Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann, producers of the Academy Award® winning feature film THE LIVES OF OTHERS, the two-time Academy Award® nominated NEVER LOOK AWAY, and the groundbreaking Netflix Original Series DARK

LOS ANGELES, US – Newsaktuell – 1 September 2022 – European major LEONINE Studios reveals first look on its international biopic GIRL YOU KNOW IT’S TRUE, produced by Wiedemann & Berg Film.