LEONINE Studios and Wiedemann & Berg Film reveal first look on Milli Vanilli biopic GIRL YOU KNOW IT’S TRUE
- Lead actors are Tijan Njie as Robert Pilatus and Elan Ben Ali as Fabrice Morvan
- Matthias Schweighöfer stars as Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian
- Writer and director is multi award-winning filmmaker Simon Verhoeven
- Produced by Quirin Berg and Max Wiedemann, producers of the Academy Award® winning feature film THE LIVES OF OTHERS, the two-time Academy Award® nominated NEVER LOOK AWAY, and the groundbreaking Netflix Original Series DARK
LOS ANGELES, US – Newsaktuell – 1 September 2022 – European major LEONINE Studios reveals first look on its international biopic GIRL YOU KNOW IT’S TRUE, produced by Wiedemann & Berg Film.