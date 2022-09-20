GBA Innovation Summit Explores the Opportunities of Technology Innovation of Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 20 September 2022 – Initiated and hosted by TusPark Hong Kong and InvestHK, GBA Innovation Summit, as the opening event of the 2022 StartmeupHK Festival, was successfully held online on September 5, attracting 1300 registrants from 20+ regions and gaining 100,000 views online.The GBA Innovation Summit is a one-day virtual summit providing a glimpse of the unleashed potentials and developments in the Greater Bay Area which enables innovators, business partners, governments, and all other stakeholders to connect with each other, exchange ideas and explore possibilities with conferences, business matching activities, exhibitions, etc.The Summit brought together 46 speakers, who are experts and top business figures from international organizations like IFC, the United Nations, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, multinational corporations and new economy enterprises such as Microsoft, Google, New World Development, Lenovo Capital, China Resources, and TusStar VC.covering the most recent and hotly debated areas of international science and technology development, as well as the entire value chain of innovation in the area.Mr. Chan Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong emphasized the position of Hong Kong in the GBA area in the opening remarks of the summit. He said,the 14th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong to be an international center of science and technology. Over the past five years, the Hong Kong government has invested over 150 billion HKD in the development of innovation and technology or the incubation of startups. “We have created very favorable conditions through innovation and technology funds”, he also mentioned the establishment of the Inno Hong Kong research and development platform, including health@ InnoHK featuring medical technology and AIR@InnoHK featuring robotics and artificial intelligence.In addition to the enlightening insights on the technology innovation development opportunities in the Greater Bay Area shared by the guest speakers, the Summit also hosted 101, where visitors met with world-class experts and scholars, venture capitalists, tech enterprises, and industry representatives, so as to match business needs with each other and seize potential opportunities.To access more information, please visit here. https://www.gbainnovation.info/ Hashtag: #TusParkHongKong #smuhk2022 #startmeuphk

GBA Innovation Summit

GBA Innovation Summit was first held during the StartmeupHK Festival in May 2021, and second hosted in September 2022. To date, nearly 100 renowned technology, investment and industry leaders participated in the one-day online event as roundtable guests. The event attracted about 250,000 viewers from 32 different countries and regions. The Summit also set up nearly 200 82 virtual booths, where entrepreneurs can pitch and share their ideas and have in-depth discussions with investors.





TusPark Hong Kong

Tuspark Hong Kong Limited is a subsidiary under Tus-Holdings Co., Ltd. Since its establishment, it has had the mission of being a gateway for Hong Kong and overseas startups to explore the China market, especially the GBA, as well as a hub for Hong Kong startups to interact with the Mainland China. By far, Tus-Holdings Co Ltd has 300+ incubators; 10,000+ incubates and organised 4,000+ events per year worldwide. In particular, there are 9 incubators set up in the Greater Bay Area, including Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Jiangmen, Zhaoqing etc.





About StartmeupHK Festival

The StartmeupHK Festival (SMUHK) is a full week festival initiated and supported by InvestHK and running since 2016 which aims to bring together best technology and innovation to the festival.



