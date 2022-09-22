CPA Australia: Two-thirds of accounting and finance professionals expect Greater Bay Area investment to surge

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach –

30 November 2020 – Emma by AXA — AXA‘s

all-in-one insurance & health services platform is now providing first-in-market

free “Post-Vaccination Protection”. Hong Kong and Macau residents can enjoy one

year of free “Post-Vaccination Protection” by downloading the Emma by AXA app and

completing a simple registration. The offer is applicable to all Hong Kong and

Macau residents aged 18 to 65, with a valid Hong Kong or Macau ID card. Each applicant

can register for four of his/her family members (spouse or child) aged 65 or

below. Limited quota only, first come-first served.

Emma

by AXA has been launching in phases since May 2019, providing a comprehensive range

of insurance and healthy living services, with four key features:

Symptom Checker — An

AI-powered chat functionality that integrates the U.S. top medical group Mayo

Clinic’s algorithms. It can understand the symptoms input by users and provide useful

information.

Find a Doctor — Find

the most suitable AXA panel doctors based on consultation type and preferred

location.

Make a Claim — Submit

medical claims based on eligibility and track the claim status at any time.

Mind Charger — A

mindfulness meditation tool with selective modules guided by the renowned yoga

instructor, Margaret Chung. Through this tool, users can enhance their daily

lives and build up resilience by making mindfulness a regular practice. Modules

include Relax and Unwind, Problem Solving, Positivity and Building Resilience.

Download “Emma by AXA” to get the first-in-market free “Post-Vaccination

Protection” *

From

today, Hong Kong and Macau residents aged 18 to 65, holding a valid Hong Kong

or Macau identity card, can get one year free “Post-Vaccination Protection” simply

by downloading the Emma by AXA mobile app and completing a simple registration.

Each applicant can register for four of his/her

family members (spouse or child) aged 65 or below. Limited quota only, first

come-first served.

Post-Vaccination Protection: Free hospital

and death benefits

Hospital

benefit: HKD700 per

day for up to 10 days payable to eligible applicant who is diagnosed with an

Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) within 14 days post-vaccination and

is confined in a hospital.

Death benefit: A one-off lump sum of HKD100,000 payable to eligible

applicant’s estate if the applicant is diagnosed with an AEFI within 14 days post-vaccination

and its complications result in death.

To

learn more about the “Post-Vaccination Protection”, please contact AXA Customer

Service Hotline (852) 2894 4679 (Hong Kong) / （853） 8799 3778 (Macau) during office hours (9am — 5pm, Monday

to Friday), or visit axa.com.hk.

Scan

the QR code to download “Emma by AXA”

*Complimentary

protection is applicable to adults and children who take vaccination, subject

to terms and conditions. For

details, please visit axa.com.hk/en/axa-post-vaccination-protection-programme.