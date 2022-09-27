LM SOELLE presents GlowMax Collagen Oral Spray — endorsed by Manner’s Sulin — A game changer in the fight against dullness and dehydration for the city woman

92% admit to not achieving optimal

productivity due to a lack of data skills

89% say that they face challenges at work as a

result of not understanding data

87% view

their lack of data competencies as a roadblock to their career development

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 3

July 2020 – As the Covid-19 economy spurs businesses to increase

their reliance of data analytics and business intelligence, employees face the

pressure of keeping pace with the evolving workplace demands. A large

majority of employees (92%) say that they

could be able to do their job better if they were more data literate, while to

a similar measure, 89% say they experience challenges at work due to the lack

of data-related skillsets. These were some of the key findings revealed in the recently launched NTUC LearningHub Data Skills Report,

which features insights from industry leaders such as global tech giant

IBM, Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank and leading analytics software company

Qlik.

The report, entitled ‘A

View From the Ground: Closing the Data Skills Gap in the Covid-19 Era and

Beyond’ uncovers both employers’ and employees’ views on the degree of reliance

on data and business intelligence in Singapore’s business landscape, the

general perception about the data-related competencies of the nation’s

workforce, hiring trends and preferences of businesses here, and

recommendations for closing skills gaps in order for businesses and workers to

remain competitive.

Among

other challenges, employees have voiced that not being competent in data results

in their inability to measure work

outcomes (59%), becoming outdated on current and future business

practices (56%) or

inability to do their jobs well (55%). In addition, while employees voted Data Analysis

(voted by 63%), Data Interpretation for Decision Making in Business (voted by

50%), and Data Protection and Risk Management (voted by 48%) as the most

necessary data skills for their businesses, these skills were perceived as those

in which they lack, as voted by 37%, 30% and 27% of employees, respectively.

When

asked about how the lack of data skills impacted their careers, 87% of employees

raised concerns such

as a falling behind their colleagues in work performance (68%), becoming less

useful to their companies (64%), and having lesser chance of a job promotion (57%).

Commenting on the

findings, NTUC LearningHub’s CEO Kwek Kok Kwong says, “In this new decade, data

literacy will evolve as a basic literacy skill for Worker 4.0 — our future

workers. Reading the report, more workers will be anxious about their data capabilities,

but we are here to assure you that it is a learnable skill if you are willing

to invest time and effort. It is not reserved for an elite few.”

“To make data

literacy more accessible to all, we have been working with esteemed industry

players such as Qlik, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, and many more. Like learning

all new things, it can be daunting in the beginning but taking the first step

forward is a success in itself. If you are new to data and the many business

benefits it brings, take this first step by reading the report, exploring the

options and make the first commitment to learn this emerging core skill of the

decade.”

To download the full

NTUC LearningHub Data Skills Report 2020, visit: www.ntuclearninghub.com/data-skills-2020/

