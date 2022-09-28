Taiwan TV series “Someday or One Day” Shooting Location was spotted in Hong Kong MTR station, Tainan City Bureau of Tourism is ready for the recovery of Tourism in Tainan

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 28September 2022 – At the end of 2019, the Taiwanese TV series “Someday or One Day” was broadcasted in various Asian countries and it created a wave of nostalgia for Tainan in the 1990s. There was a lot of discussion amongst the fans when the Series was being filmed in Tainan, and with the upcoming remake, the Tainan City Bureau of Tourism used the historical and cultural attractions used in the TV Series to create advertisements in South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia to prepare for the recovery of tourism in Tainan.