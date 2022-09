Tainan City Bureau of Tourism prepares for the recovery of Tourism in Tainan – Tainan’s Ba Jia Jiang appears in Thailand, hoping to see tourists “Someday or One Day”

TAINAN, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 30September 2022 – The TripBarometer Global Report indicated that 57% of travelers pay more attention to the local history and culture and 42% of Asian travelers prefer countries rich in culture and humanities, which would refer to cities like Kyoto, Chiang Mai, and Tainan.