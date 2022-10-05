Infineon joins EEBus Initiative e.V., supporting the standardization for energy management systems
MUNICH, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 5 October 2022 – One key way to address the global trends of an increasing share of volatile renewable energy sources and a growing electrification in mobility is to improve system integration of electricity consumers from all sectors. Implementation requires holistic thinking: from green power generation to a stable and efficient grid infrastructure to storage and consumption. Bidirectional charging contributes significantly to this by, for example, allowing the electricity stored in the battery of an electric vehicle to be used to supply the power grid or electrical appliances in the home when needed. However, energy generators and consumer devices need a standardized language to be able to communicate.