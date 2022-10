FHA-HoReCa 2022 returns to a rebounding hospitality industry while bolstering the business momentum

The platform supports Singapore’s post-pandemic MICE industry recovery following the city’s full reopening

The four-day trade show will host a series of competitions and a new feature area Hospitality 4.0

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 –FHA-Food & Beverage, Asia’s leading F&B trade show, presents its initiative for the HoReCa market withhappening thisat the Singapore EXPO.