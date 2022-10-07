FHA-HoReCa 2022 returns to a rebounding hospitality industry while bolstering the business momentum
- The platform supports Singapore’s post-pandemic MICE industry recovery following the city’s full reopening
- The four-day trade show will host a series of competitions and a new feature area Hospitality 4.0
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 October 2022 – FHA-Food & Beverage, Asia’s leading F&B trade show, presents its initiative for the HoReCa market with FHA-HoReCa 2022, happening this 25-28 October 2022 at the Singapore EXPO.