Sing Tao News Corporation “Leader of the Year 2021” Awards Presentation Ceremony

Sing Tao News Corporation Limited “Leader of the Year 2021” Awards Presentation Ceremony was held on Sep 20. The Event was officiated by Mr Kwok Ying-shing (right), Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited,The Honourable John KC Lee (middle), Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Mr Choi Karson Ka-tsan (left), Co-Chairman of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited