Taiwan’s Imagery, Chiayi’s Sunshine Mark 2022 National Day Gifts
CHIAYI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 10 October 2022 – As National Day fireworks light up the sky over the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum, also making their debut in Chiayi County are exquisite gifts meticulously picked for this felicitous day. Of these gifts that Magistrate Weng Chang-liang presents to distinguished domestic and international guests, representations of both Chiayi as “City of the Sun” and imagery distinctly emblematic of Taiwan stand out.