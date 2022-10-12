Hagleitner Hygiene International – World first in hygiene: Touch-free wet wipe dispensing machine

Creators expect it to be a game changer for wet wipes

Disinfectant wipe dispenser – photographer: Bernhard Peßenteiner – photo credit: Hagleitner/Peßenteiner

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 12 October 2022 – This advance in technology was actually overdue, explains hygiene pioneer Hans Georg Hagleitner. “No more dried out wipes at the top of the pack. No more germs introduced by rummaging fingers,” says the inventor about his work. The automatic wet wipe dispenser was presented by Hagleitner in Frankfurt am Main on 12 October 2022, the first of its kind in the world: The device dispenses wet wipe after wet wipe entirely touch free; whilst also protecting its contents. Hagleitner wants to set new standards in hygiene with this innovation. The inventor emphasises that the wet wipe needs the dispenser like milk needs a refrigerator.In essence it is a disinfectant wipe dispenser: The hand moves towards it, a sensor reacts, a dial opens, the disinfectant wipe appears; after removing it, the device closes automatically. Over time, however, it is not just about the disinfectant wipe, says Stefanie Hagleitner; Hans Georg’s daughter who is in charge of product management in his company. Stefanie Hagleitner is convinced that the invention heralds a new era for hygiene in general: “Customers wont have to rummage in some strange box of wet toilet paper any more. No more wipes will be thrown away in the future just because they have dried up – no more wasting of resources. Parents wont have to hunt around for the box of baby wipes any more either, because the dispenser solution is fixed in place.”