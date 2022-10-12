Realord International Chairman meets with Grenada’s Prime Minister Work together to create a brighter future

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 October 2022 –(the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the “Group”, stock code: 1196) has been actively developing business in the Latin American and Caribbean region, with a focus on a project in Grenada.a subsidiary of the Group had a meeting with Dickon Mitchell, the new Prime Minister of Grenada, and both sides expressed their keen expectations on the project.During the meeting, Mr. Ma Chao reported to Prime Minister Mitchell on the progress of the Hartman University Town and Resort project. As a starting point and cornerstone of the Group’s strategies in the Latin American and Caribbean region, this project is positioned in the international education market which integrates ecology, tourism, leisure, and health care and aims at becoming the benchmark in the region so as to contribute to boosting local construction through the steady operation of the project.said, ”With the strong support and cooperation of the local government, the project is progressing in a continuous and orderly manner. On behalf of the Group, we may thank Prime Minister Mitchell for the affirmation of the progress of the project. We believe that Hartman University Town & Resort, the first property project of the Group will rise on the shores from this unique heart-shaped bay of Grenada.”Both sides further discussed about broader cooperation opportunities and strategic development at the meeting, including implementation of the projects to promote the long-term and sustainable economic development in Grenada. Prime Minister Mitchell said, “We have high expectation to the Hartman University Town & Resort project and are eager to work with Realord Group. With the cooperation of local professional team, we believe that project will be completed in phases at an accelerated pace, and it is expected that more local employment opportunities will be created in the near future.”Hashtag: #Realord

About Reaload Group Holdings Limited

Realord Group Holdings Limited (“Realord Group,” stock code: 1196) is principally engaged in the Property Segment, the Financial Services Segment, the Environmental Protection Segment, the MVP Segment and the Department Store Segment. In recent years, the Group has commenced the Caribbean Segment, mainly carrying out development projects in Grenada. The Project involves the development of a mixed property project consisting educational facilities, apartments for student, residential properties, hotel and resort facilities, commercial development and shopping facilities and in a longer plan university establishment(s) and related amenities. The Group plans to commence property development and investment business in the Republic of Panama.

