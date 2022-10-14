HOYA’s FULL CONTROL Lens Provides Innovative Solution for Everyday Protection of the Eyes for Singaporeans

SINGAPORE Media OutReach – 14 October 2022 – HOYA Vision Care, the global leader in optical technology innovation, had successfully launched its FULL CONTROL coating for eyewear lenses in the past year, providing the average Singaporeans with an all-in-one solution to protect the eyes against everyday environmental hazards.With the gradual return to offices after working from home for so long, many Singaporeans are back in the office, which helps in improved connection with their team members, leading to more effective brainstorming, increased productivity, and team synergy. But, this also means the need to work on computers while working in the office, prolonging their exposure to blue light.For some Singaporeans, protecting their eyes from the sun is less a priority, especially white-collar workers who often head out for lunch when the UV rays are the strongest. Upon heading back to the office, they have to face their computers, which means dealing with more blue light.With the reopening of businesses and the return of various recreation activities to the island, most Singaporeans risk exposing themselves to bacteria, especially during their commute, while they’re eating out, or being outdoors in general.While these environmental factors are unavoidable, HOYA FULL CONTROL lens provides an all-in-one solution against these hazards.Through HOYA’s advanced research and technological capabilities, the FULL CONTROL coating is characterised by a combination of HOYA’s four signature lens coatings, namely, Hi-Vision LongLife (HVLL), BlueControl, UV Control and Hi-Vision Anti-Bacterial. This makes FULL CONTROL the first-of-its-kind lens in HOYA’s product offerings.HOYA’s premium Hi-Vision LongLife multi-layer lens coating offers significant lens durability that maintains HOYA’s excellent visual performance for years, as it is anti-reflective, scratch resistant, and repellent to oil, water and dust.As Singaporeans are prone to spending long hours on their digital devices such as laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, this inevitably increases their exposure to blue light and glare. Extensive exposure can also lead to eye strain, fatigue, and even sleeplessness.With HOYA’s trademark BlueControl treatment, it can help to reduce the effect of harmful blue light by reflecting it away and minimising the glare from digital screens while enhancing the contrast for a more comfortable and relaxed vision.Besides, Singapore is located near the equator, which means Singaporeans are constantly exposed to harmful UV rays with higher levels of UV radiation. With HOYA’s UV Control, wearers enjoy the ultimate UV protection on the front and back surfaces of the lens while decreasing their risk of UV-related eye damage and diseases.Being outdoors means Singaporeans have to protect themselves from what their eyes can’t see – bacteria. It is all around; on handlebars, door knobs, and even smartphones. To ensure all-rounded total protection, HOYA’s Hi-Vision Anti-Bacterial Coating consists of silver ions (AG+), which are applied on both the front and back surfaces of the lens to control bacterial growth, rendering the bacteria unable to divide. This coating is tested under strict standards* and has been proven to be highly effective and long-lasting in reducing and slowing down bacterial growth by at least 99.9%**.With HOYA FULL CONTROL lens, it is capable of providing an all-in-one solution for eye protection against various environmental hazards.In conjunction with the successful launch of HOYA Vision Care’s FULL CONTROL coating for eyewear lenses in the past year, the global leader in optical technology innovation is offering customers a piece of complimentary lens cloth with every pair of FULL CONTROL stock lenses purchase (while stocks last).Find out more about HOYA’s FULL CONTROL coating ator head to the nearestHashtag: #HOYA

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 80 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continues to drive optical technology innovation to find the best vision care solutions for Eye Care Professionals. The company supplies lenses in 52 countries with a network of over 18,000 employees and 45 laboratories around the globe.



About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA’s divisions and business units research and develop products utilised in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

