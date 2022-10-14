Immediate action needed to protect children from the global hunger crisis, warns World Vision ahead of World Food Day
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 October 2022 – The world is facing the most severe food crisis in decades, with close to 50 million people living in emergency or catastrophic levels of acute hunger globally, a number that is 1.8 times higher than that of 2019. The impact of such sheer volumes of people experiencing extreme hunger will have devastating and lifelong impacts on children’s rights to health, nutrition, education and survival if we don’t act now, warns World Vision ahead of World Food Day on 16 October.