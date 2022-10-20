OPPO held a 2-month carnival to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 October 2022 – In order to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day and express thanks for the support and companionship of users, OPPO held a 2-month carnival from September 23rd to November 23rd, 2022. During this event, users can enjoy 3 kinds of services with discounts of up to 50%, including screen replacement, mainboard replacement and memory upgrades. Other spare parts and accessories also have discounts from 10-30% off. Meanwhile, OPPO held a “Message Wall Offline Event” as well, so that users can visit the nearest service center and write down their stories with OPPO or blessings to OPPO to get exclusive gifts for free!