TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Capital Increase

Capital Increase Recorded in the Commercial Register

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND – EQS Newswire – 28 October 2022 – Terraoil Swiss AG (“Company”), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce a share capital increase which was completed by the Company on October 13, 2022 and published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on October 26, 2022.The capital increase, which was authorized in the Annual General Meeting held on October 22, 2020, results in a total of 161,971,463 registered shares at CHF 0.01 issued and outstanding (previously 142,886,508). Total share capital is now CHF 1,619,714.63 (previously CHF 1,428,865.08). The newly issued registered shares were paid-in by offsetting claims of CHF 15,112,412.00, for which the subscribing party received 19,084,955 registered shares.71 544 01 20.Hashtag: #Terraoil

