Generali named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – Generali has been named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022.This award aims to recognize a company’s efforts relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainability, and how it embraced the principles of business sustainability and ESG in its operations.