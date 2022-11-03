Generali named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022

Published: November 3, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2022 – Generali has been named Top-three Finalist in “Excellence in ESG and Sustainability” at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2022.This award aims to recognize a company’s efforts relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) or sustainability, and how it embraced the principles of business sustainability and ESG in its operations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.