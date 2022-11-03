SDAX and Ownera Partner to Deliver Global Distribution for Private Market Digital Securities

DBS also emerged as a Best Employer in Asia Pacific for the fifth consecutive time, joined by Olam International this year.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December 2020 – DBS Bank, NETS, and Park Hotel have

emerged as Singapore’s Best Employers in 2020, according to Kincentric‘s

Best Employer program that measures and recognizes extraordinary employers demonstrating

workplace excellence.

DBS

was also named Best Employer in 2020 for the fifth time in Asia Pacific, joined

by Olam International who bagged the accolade for the first time. Both

organizations achieved an exemplary score across all Best Employers indices in

Employee Engagement, Organizational Agility, Engaging Leadership & Talent

Focus, that placed them in the top quartile range for regional employers.

Companies were evaluated on four key areas, namely — ‘Employee

Engagement’, ‘Organizational Agility’, ‘Engaging Leadership’, and ‘Talent Focus’.

A certified Best Employer organization will have its ‘Employee Engagement’ score

on par or better than the top quartile companies with two out of the three of other

factors (i.e. ‘Organizational Agility’, ‘Engaging Leadership’ and ‘Talent Focus’)

falling within the range.

Agility Dividend Pays Off for Top Companies

Of the criteria covered in the Kincentric study, ‘Organizational Agility’ was

found to be a key factor that enabled Singapore employers who are in the top

quartile to do exceptionally well. Such firms, were found to perform 14% better

on ‘Organizational Agility’, demonstrating that the ability to make rapid tactical

shifts in business decisions and people strategy amid a prolonged period of

uncertainty such as the COVID-19 pandemic, mattered the most for their

employees.

Andrew How,

Market Leader at Kincentric Singapore, said “The need for speed has never been

greater and in a period where many businesses had to adjust and adapt to the

new normal, our Best Employers have proven that they are able to accelerate

their decision making to remain agile and are always responsive to any

unexpected changes. Beyond that, the ability to manage change nimbly,

demonstrates a change-ready culture that is entrenched within the companies,

where employees trust the leaders, are inspired by their vision, and feel

equally engaged in driving future success in the face of disruption. Organizational

agility, especially in the form of management preparedness will remain a key focus

for years to come as they embark on a new workplace transformation.”

An open culture

and mindset nurtured by a resilient and engaging leadership were also found to accentuate

change readiness, promoting the generous exchange of ideas, and sets the right

foundation for ‘Organizational Agility’. Additionally, 85% of employees in such

companies based in Singapore, agreed that their organizations have a work

environment that is accepting of diverse backgrounds and perspectives.

Employees also rated their senior leaders 15% higher than other firms for

inspiring them to be excited about the organization’s future.

Top Companies Reskill

and Retrain Employees

Top quartile

companies in Singapore were also found to pro-actively retrain and upskill

their workforce, with 78% rating their organizations highly for being

supportive of their learning and development, as compared to 64% at other

companies in helping employees remain adaptable during these uncertain times.

“We

would like to congratulate all our winners for displaying extraordinary traits

of employer excellence, especially in an extremely unique and challenging year.

We hope that they, and other organizations will continue to strive for success

as we head into an equally exciting new year,” added Andrew How, Market Leader

at Kincentric Singapore.

