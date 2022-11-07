Fosun Attends Forum Themed “Promoting Macao as a Platform Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” at the CIIE

Fostering Economic and Trade Development Between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (PSCs)
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 November 2022 – On 6 November, Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, “Fosun International”) was invited to attend the forum themed “Promoting Macao as a Platform Connecting China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” at the 5th China International Import Expo (CIIE). Li Haifeng, Executive President of Fosun International and Chairman of Fosun Foundation, delivered a speech at the panel discussion themed “Supporting the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Deepening the Economic and Trade Development Between China and PSCs”. He also communicated with guests and shared Fosun’s efforts and contributions to the economic and trade development between China and PSCs, the local economy of Macao, corporate social responsibility, and sustainable development, as a large-scale global enterprise rooted in China.