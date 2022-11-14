Gunung Raja Paksi bolsters commitment to the production of sustainable steel in Southeast Asia via two MoU signings with Fortescue Future Industries and KADIN

The recent new MoU signings are in line with GRP’s mission to decarbonise the regional steel industry as outlined in its most recently launched ESG Strategy Handbook
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 14 November 2022 – PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk (GRP), a member of Gunung Steel Group and one of the largest private steelmakers in Indonesia today, reaffirmed their commitment towards sustainable steel manufacturing for the Southeast Asia region by signing two new Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), one with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), a global green energy company and the other with Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the government agency driving business and economic development in Indonesia.