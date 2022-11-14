Tia Lee Returns in 2022 with the Premiere of “Falling in the Deep”, First Episode of “Goodbye Princess” Animation Series

Published: November 14, 2022

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 November 2022 – Tia Lee, Asian fashion icon, pop singer, film and television actress, has released a first-of-its-kind MV pre-release production that blends animation, music and fashion videography, to mark Tia’s return. Upon release of the “Goodbye Princess” animation trailer and the first episode of the 6-part series, an unprecedented record of over 13.65 million views were achieved for this unique form of storytelling and music launch within the first 72 hours.

