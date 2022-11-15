GS1 Hong Kong Summit 2022 The Future is Now: Enabling Growth through “IDD” (Innovation, Disruption, Digital Transformation)
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 November 2022 – The GS1 HK Summit 2022 (“the Summit”) was held successfully today at the HK Convention & Exhibition Centre attracting more than 1,000 cross-industry delegates from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) joining in-person and online. The Summit welcomes over 30 business leaders from sectors covering retail, F&B, property development, professional services, technology, financial services, to explore hot topics about sustainable value chain, digital trade finance, digital retail, metaverse, smart operations, trading in GBA, crisis and opportunities in F&B, etc.