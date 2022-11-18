BODW City Programme 2022 Design For Sustainable Community

BODW City Programme empowers citywide design and creative clusters this November and December with over 100 design-driven happenings.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 November 2022 – BODW City Programme (CityProg) is a citywide creative business and design and creative clusters activation programme organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC), with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor. To celebrate HKDC’s 20th anniversary, the 2022 edition of CityProg has taken the theme ‘20s: Reflect‧Refresh‧Reset‘, with a focus on ‘Design for Sustainable Community‘.